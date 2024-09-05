Zimbabwe falling behind in digitisation efforts

News / National

by Staff reporter

Caston Matewu, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Media and Broadcasting Services, has expressed deep concerns over Zimbabwe's slow progress in digitising its radio and television infrastructure.During an appearance on CITE's X-Spaces program, This Morning on Asakhe, on Wednesday morning, Matewu highlighted the urgent need for Zimbabwe to accelerate the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting technology to align with international standards and advancements."Our radio is still using analogue, and some people in Zimbabwe are still watching analogue television. We aim to digitise the entire country so that both radio and TV signals are fully digital," said Matewu."Zimbabwe is actually nine years behind. If you look at Botswana and South Africa, they no longer use analog. Only a few countries are still on analog. Our committee is investigating why we are still behind SADC and other countries that have digitized," he added.Matewu said digital platforms provide a better viewing experience with crystal-clear images and improved audio quality."When you're watching football on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), you see a lot of interference, but once we digitise, it will be crystal-clear HD," said Matewu.During an inspection of key broadcasting facilities, including base stations operated by Transmedia Corporation and the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, Matewu revealed that only 18 out of the required 45 base stations for national digitisation are currently operational."We visited the base station boosters owned by Transmedia. For full digitization across Zimbabwe, there need to be 45 base stations, but currently, only 18 are operational," Matewu explained.Matewu added that visits to broadcasting installations in Kamativi and Mashava highlighted infrastructure gaps that hinder the full implementation of digital broadcasting capabilities. He noted that it would cost US $1,000,000 to make a base station fully functional."In Mashava, infrastructure has been erected, but the equipment is not yet installed. For one base station to be fully operational, we need US $1 000 000. The digital equipment alone costs US$500 000," Matewu said.He further stressed the need for upgrading studio facilities and expanding digital transmission capabilities to enhance the quality and reach of broadcasting services nationwide."For stations like ZBC, their facilities need to be digitized. At ZBC Headquarters at Pockets Hill in Harare, they need 11 studios, but currently, they have only two. In Bulawayo, they have one digitized station but need three," Matewu added.