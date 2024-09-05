Gold panner in court for murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

A gold panner, Tafadzwa Nkonde (33), who had been on the run after raping and killing a woman, has appeared before the Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court on murder charges under Section 47 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.Nkonde was remanded in custody until September 18, 2024.The incident occurred on August 30, 2024, when Nkonde approached Nokuthula Mazivisa, who was on her way to her garden in the Dandadale area of Chinhoyi, and offered her US$5 for sex. After she refused, Nkonde assaulted her, dragged her into the bushes, and raped her.Following the assault, Nkonde forced Mazivisa to ingest pesticide from her own handbag before fleeing the scene.Passersby, alerted by her groans, found her, and Mazivisa identified Nkonde when he briefly returned. She was rushed to the hospital but died upon admission.