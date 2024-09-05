Baby kidnapper jailed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Chiredzi woman, Prosperity Hobyani (35), has been sentenced to three years in prison for kidnapping a 7-day-old baby.Hobyani appeared before the Chiredzi Magistrates' Court on kidnapping charges, to which she pleaded guilty. She was sentenced to four years imprisonment, with one year suspended for five years, resulting in an effective sentence of three years.According to the State, on September 2, 2024, Hobyani encountered the complainant, who was returning home after taking her baby for vaccination at Chiredzi General Hospital. They proceeded together to Nyorenyore Business Centre, where the complainant planned to find transport to her home in Mkwasine.Hobyani allegedly convinced the complainant to buy her a drink from a nearby shop, during which time the complainant left her baby with Hobyani. When she returned, Hobyani had disappeared with the baby.The complainant reported the incident to the police, and the baby was found 12 hours later at Hobyani's home in Chipimbi, leading to her arrest.