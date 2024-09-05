7-hour power outage to impact Cape Town on Friday

News / National

by Staff reporter

The City of Cape Town has announced that a planned maintenance will cause an essential electricity supply interruption in parts of Strandfontein, Mitchells Plain, on Friday, 6 September.The maintenance will start at from 9:00 - 17:00.The City of Cape Town Electricity Generation and Distribution Department will be conducting critical electricity maintenance to a substation in the area.The municipality said due to the complex nature of the infrastructure work, supply will be interrupted and the time of restoration may be delayed by a few hours."Our teams will work as quickly as possible to complete all upgrades within the 9:00 to 16:00 communicated time. The maintenance work ensures a reliable electricity supply for residents in the areas," the City of Cape Town said.The City of Cape Town said electricity supply could be restored at any time and customers must please treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption."Residents are encouraged to switch off appliances as a precaution and to avoid damage caused by power surges when the power comes back on." the metro said.However, in the event that power is not restored within communicated timeframes, residents have been urged to check the the municipality's official communication channels, including the social media channels. Alternatively, they can contact the call centre before logging a service request in relation to the planned maintenance work.The post Major 7-hour power outage to impact parts of Cape Town on Friday appeared first on SA People.