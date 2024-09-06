Vusimuzi Ngwenya takes Dembare by storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

Teenage midfielder Vusimuzi Ngwenya made his long-awaited debut for Dynamos in their Chibuku Super Cup first-round win against ZPC Kariba.Ngwenya, 19, was brought on with only five minutes remaining, but his performance earned praise from interim coach Lloyd Chigowe, who is known for supporting young talents.Chigowe stated that Ngwenya should have played earlier in the season and believes the midfielder has a bright future at Dynamos, where he has been since age 12.Ngwenya, promoted to the senior team last season, is part of the club’s Under-20 squad and was recently added to their CAF Confederation Cup team.Dynamos, competing on three fronts, have faced injuries and will need depth.In the Chibuku Super Cup match, Dynamos won 3-1, with goals from Donald Mudadi, Emmanuel Paga, and Noore Chinyerere. Chigowe highlighted the importance of team combinations, which led to their success.