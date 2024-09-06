Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Free Russian language courses offered in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2024
The Centre for Open Education at St. Petersburg University in Russia will begin offering free Russian language courses at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) next week.


This initiative aims to strengthen bilateral relations and cultural exchange between Zimbabwe and Russia, following the establishment of the Russian-Language Open Education Centre in Harare last year.

A Russian language expert from St. Petersburg University is set to arrive in Zimbabwe on Sunday to teach six programs focused on developing proficiency in Russian as a foreign language.


In a statement yesterday, the Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe highlighted that the courses are designed to boost students' competitiveness in the global job market.

"Studying Russian offers excellent opportunities for improving one's competitiveness in the labor market and is particularly beneficial for those interested in pursuing higher education in Russia. 

Classes will commence on September 10 and will be held in person at the University of Zimbabwe in Harare," the embassy stated.

Zimbabwe and Russia continue to build on their strong bilateral ties to promote the future development of cultural and educational exchanges.

Source - The Herald

