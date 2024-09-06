Beitbridge undertakes property survey

News / National

Beitbridge Municipality has commenced a property survey aimed at updating records to improve planning and the distribution of essential services across the town. This initiative is part of the municipality's broader efforts to accelerate its transformation into a modern city.Beitbridge was upgraded to a municipality in March 2019 as part of the government's strategy to enhance border towns and boost economic and infrastructure development. Since then, the town has seen a surge in property investment and infrastructure growth, with over 15,000 properties, and more being completed daily.In a public notice, town clerk Loud Ramakgapola stated, "The survey aims to update our property records and ensure accurate information for municipal planning and services." The survey, which began on Wednesday, will continue until all properties are assessed.This follows a property valuation initiated by the municipality a few months ago, which aims to determine the value of properties and land for rating purposes, as well as to apportion the value of land and improvements.