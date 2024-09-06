Beitbridge undertakes property survey

News / National

by Staff reporter

Toyota Zimbabwe unveils all-new land cruiserToyota Zimbabwe has launched the all-new Land Cruiser Prado 250 series, a significant update to the iconic Land Cruiser lineup.This latest model is equipped with a powerful 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine, producing 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox for optimal performance and fuel efficiency.It features Electric Power Steering (EPS) and advanced safety systems like downhill and uphill assist, crawl control, and multi-terrain selection for various road conditions.The new Land Cruiser Prado retains its classic body and chassis design but is built on Toyota's GA-F platform, offering improved off-road capabilities, enhanced rigidity, and greater driving comfort. Prices range from US$87,200 to US$116,000, with a three-year or 100,000km warranty.Toyota Zimbabwe, which sold over 2,000 units last year, has an order book of 118 units for the new Prado. The launch continues Toyota's global efforts to reduce carbon emissions by downsizing engine capacity and introducing more efficient technologies.The Land Cruiser, first launched in 1951, remains a global bestseller with over 11.3 million units sold in 170 countries.