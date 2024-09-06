Insider hand in US$114k, R1,2m heist exposed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Preliminary investigations into the armed robbery at Fawcett Security Company in Chipinge, where US$114,411 and R1,281,320 were stolen, suggest the heist was facilitated by an insider, police confirmed yesterday.The robbery, which occurred around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, was executed by five suspects who were reportedly working with a company mole who provided detailed information about Fawcett’s operations. National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, stated that authorities are determined to apprehend all those involved.The incident began when two Fawcett security officers, George Nhamo Sithole (59) and driver Dzime Sithole (46), were on a routine patrol near the Farm and City shop in Chipinge. They were ambushed by two masked men armed with pistols who forced them out of their vehicle, took their uniforms, and tied them up in the truck's cash compartment. Three more suspects then joined the group, and they drove to the Fawcett offices in Gaza Township.Upon arriving, the gang subdued the security guards, tied their hands using shoelaces and electric cables, and forced access into the office where the alarm system was being monitored. They disabled the security system and vandalized the vault using a grinder, stealing cash stored in six boxes, which they stashed in a sack.The suspects abandoned the vehicle at Moiplass Estate with the guards trapped inside. After managing to contact their supervisor, police were called to the scene. Officers recovered various tools, including revolvers, used grinding discs, and other equipment left behind by the robbers.Although no arrests have been made, police are continuing their investigation. None of the Fawcett staff were physically harmed or robbed of personal belongings.