Bulawayo councillors taken to task

by Staff reporter

Former Bulawayo City Council (BCC) councillors and senior officials have criticised the current councillors for poor service delivery, urging them to focus on the city's urgent needs and seek guidance from experienced leaders.In a recent meeting, former city leaders highlighted the importance of a city-focused approach to governance, stressing the need for current councillors to prioritize Bulawayo’s development and welfare. They emphasized that collaboration between past and present leaders is crucial for overcoming challenges and ensuring a prosperous future for the city."New beginnings require a city-first mindset. This new generation of councillors must show a deep commitment to understanding and addressing the challenges facing our beloved Bulawayo," said former town clerk Moffat Ndlovu. He added that by focusing on the city's needs rather than individual interests, councillors can significantly improve residents' lives.Bulawayo faces a severe water crisis, which poses a serious threat to both health and livelihoods. The former councillors urged current leaders to collaborate with experts and stakeholders to find sustainable solutions. Ndlovu also expressed concern over increasing lawlessness, particularly illegal street vending, which he said tarnishes the city’s image."It’s disheartening to see mealie cobs being sold on pavements, even near municipal offices. This issue must be urgently addressed," Ndlovu said.Alderman Bathandi Mpofu echoed these concerns, lamenting Bulawayo's decline from its former glory. He called on councillors to work together and seek advice from experienced figures to make informed decisions for the benefit of the community."As I speak, I feel tears welling up. Outsiders are polluting our streets. Councillors must tackle these issues effectively," Mpofu said, urging unity among the leadership.Former deputy mayor Mlandu Ncube reminded councillors that their responsibilities extend beyond part-time duties, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in their work.In response, Ward 20 Councillor Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi expressed confidence that the current councillors can rise to the challenge and guide the city in the right direction. She acknowledged the advice from former leaders, emphasizing the need for city-focused decision-making."Water is essential for our residents, and solving this crisis requires informed decision-making and collective effort to ensure a reliable and sustainable supply," Ndebele-Sibindi said, also stressing the importance of open communication and strong partnerships with stakeholders.Ward 2 Councillor Adrian Rendani Moyo agreed, highlighting the need for a collaborative approach to addressing the city’s diverse needs. "Development is challenging, but with full support and cooperation from all stakeholders, we can overcome these hurdles and create a better future for Bulawayo," he said.