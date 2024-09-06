Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC dismisses privatisation fears

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2024 at 07:12hrs | Views
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has reassured residents that there are no plans to privatise the city's water utility, clarifying that its separation from the engineering department was meant to protect water assets. This follows concerns over the decision to establish a stand-alone water utility.

Mayor David Coltart emphasized that the utility will remain fully owned by the council, with no third-party involvement. The council's goal is to improve water management efficiency, with a US$17 million transition budget supported by international partners.

Despite this, Ward 17 Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo revealed the project will be delayed due to the city's ongoing water shortages. However, Coltart noted that the project has not been officially shelved, as no resolution has reversed the initial decision. The council plans further public engagement to explain the initiative.

Concerns about potential privatisation were raised by the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), which feared increased water costs and threats to residents' rights to affordable water. BPRA cited Section 77 of the Zimbabwean Constitution, which guarantees access to clean water, and referenced the city's past water-related health crises, including a 2020 diarrhoea outbreak in Luveve.

The BCC aims to ensure that any surplus revenue from the water utility is reinvested in infrastructure, addressing historical issues where water revenue was used for general city expenses.

Source - The Chronicle

