Man blinds wife's brother in unprovoked assault

A man from Cowdry Park, Bulawayo, has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting his brother-in-law, who lost his sight as a result of the attack. The assault occurred after Makhosi Sibanda (43) accused his brother-in-law of meddling in his marital issues.Sibanda appeared before Western Commonage Magistrate Mr. Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe and was sentenced to 48 months in prison, with 8 months suspended due to good behavior during the trial. He will serve an effective 40 months in prison without the option for a fine or community service.The incident happened on September 2. After a heated argument with his wife, who sought refuge at her brother's home, Sibanda followed her and confronted the victim. In the confrontation, Sibanda struck the victim twice on the head with a log. The victim suffered severe injuries, including damage to the occipital lobe, leading to permanent vision loss and an inability to work.Magistrate Chikwekwe condemned the assault as senseless, noting a troubling rise in similar cases in Bulawayo's western suburbs. He emphasized that the dispute, which was personal, could have been resolved without violence.