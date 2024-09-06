Man jailed 84 years for bus armed robber

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man involved in a gang that robbed passengers on a Blue Circle bus has been sentenced to 84 years in prison.The robbery occurred on July 18, 2024, when a group, including Ashton Siziva (26), Talent Mlaudzi (20), Saul Dadirai (23), and Pheneas Shumba (25), along with the still-at-large Elphase Mugudubudze, targeted a bus traveling from Harare to Beitbridge.According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the gang boarded the bus in Harare and, at around 4 a.m., used weapons to threaten the driver and passengers.Elphase Mugudubudze, armed with a C75 9mm pistol, and the others with okapi knives, forced the driver to a secluded area, where they stole the passengers' belongings before fleeing.Ashton Siziva, who pleaded guilty to 37 counts of robbery, was sentenced to 12 years for each of the first six counts and an additional 12 years for counts seven through thirty-seven, to run concurrently, totaling 84 years.The other three accused will return to court on September 11 for the continuation of their trial.