Son kills chickens, burns huts in tantrum over 'little food'

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2024 at 07:15hrs | Views
A 26-year-old man, Bruce Mudarikwa, has been arrested and sentenced to 12 months in prison for vandalizing property in a fit of rage after his mother served him small portions of food for supper.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Mudarikwa appeared before the Karoi Magistrates' Court on charges of malicious damage to property.

The incident occurred on July 2, 2022, following an argument with his mother.

Upset about being given insufficient food the previous day, Mudarikwa reacted violently by killing two live chickens, burning down two huts, and destroying 21 chicks. He also damaged eight window panes.

The total damage amounted to US$1,652.

Source - The Chronicle

