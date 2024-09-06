Bulawayo on high alert over disease outbreaks

News / National

by Staff reporter

In July 2024, Bulawayo reported around 400 cases of diarrhoea, an increase from 318 cases the previous month, as noted in the latest Bulawayo City Council minutes. Health services director Edwin Sibanda provided this update on August 7. The council has been proactive, conducting health education sessions and disease surveillance activities.The city remains vigilant against various global and local health threats, including Ebola, Marburg Virus, M-pox, wild poliovirus, cholera, typhoid, measles, food poisoning, and COVID-19. An Mpox outbreak in neighboring countries has heightened awareness and preparedness.The report also highlighted other health issues for July: two imported malaria cases (up from one), 372 diarrhoea cases (compared to 318), seven dysentery cases (down from eight), thirty-nine dog bite cases (up from thirty-four), and thirty-five cases of acute malnutrition (up from thirty). Influenza cases decreased to 198 from 275. Only one COVID-19 case was reported, up from zero the previous month, and eleven mumps cases, up from five. No cases of measles or cholera were reported.The increase in adverse conditions underscores the need for prompt detection, response, and containment of outbreaks. The council emphasizes maintaining vigilance, quick response to suspected diseases, and thorough follow-up on all cases to prevent further health issues.