Minister Masuka stopped from reversing offer letter

The High Court has blocked Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka from withdrawing an offer letter for a farm allocated to Chegutu businessman Christopher Rukawo.Rukawo had developed the farm significantly, including raising 550 cattle, building worker housing, and investing in infrastructure.Rukawo received an offer letter for Subdivision 8 of Oldham Farm, Chegutu, on March 6, 2007, as part of the Land Reform and Resettlement Programme. He made extensive investments, including building a 4km powerline and acquiring farm equipment. However, on April 7, 2022, Masuka notified him of the intention to withdraw the offer letter for "re-planning" and gave him seven days to respond.The minister formally withdrew the offer letter on June 6, 2022, without providing detailed reasons or an alternative land offer.Rukawo challenged the withdrawal in court, arguing it was procedurally flawed and substantively unreasonable.The High Court, under Justice Joel Mambara, agreed, criticizing the lack of clear reasons for the withdrawal and the insufficient notice period given Rukawo's substantial investments.The judge ruled that the decision to withdraw the offer letter was arbitrary and lacked fairness, failing to consider the applicant's significant contributions and rights.