Public transport operators hail BCC's decongestion strategy

Public transport operators have praised Bulawayo City Council's decision to block some turns at intersections as a means to alleviate congestion in the central business district.Daniel Phondo, spokesperson for Bulawayo City Transit, and Atlas Moyo, chairperson of Tshova Mubaiwa, expressed their support for the initiative.They believe the measure will help reduce the presence of pirate taxis that disrupt traffic flow by making sudden stops and turns.Moyo noted that the strategy is effective, particularly during peak hours, as it reduces congestion and reckless driving by limiting the ability of unlicensed taxis to make sudden maneuvers.Phondo echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the move is beneficial for reducing both traffic jams and accidents. Both operators hope that the council will enforce strict penalties for traffic violations and avoid blocking all intersections to ensure smooth traffic movement.