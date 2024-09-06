Guard nabbed for insulting Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 35-year-old security guard from Beitbridge, Ezekiel Chiradza, has been arrested for allegedly accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa of economic mismanagement.Chiradza also criticized the new Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) currency, which was introduced to replace the Zimdollar that had become worthless due to inflation.According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Chiradza, who is represented by Patrick Tererai, has been charged under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for insulting the President.The organization noted that this case reflects a troubling trend of targeting citizens for perceived dissent.Chiradza, employed by the Beitbridge Town Council, was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers on September 2. He is accused of undermining the authority of the President after recording and sharing a video on a WhatsApp group named Zim Politics, where he criticized Mnangagwa and expressed support for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.