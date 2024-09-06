Minister Mombeshora raps Zimbabwe medical aid service providers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora has criticized medical aid service providers for overcharging and exploiting desperate patients.Speaking at the Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) annual conference in Victoria Falls, Mombeshora condemned the practice of requiring patients to cover shortfalls, which often forces them to sell property or face financial strain without seeing any improvement in their treatment.Mombeshora highlighted the need for reform, including the introduction of the Medical Aid Societies Bill, which aims to establish a regulatory authority and review capital and investment practices. He emphasized that reforms are necessary to ensure fairness and affordability in healthcare.AHFoZ CEO Shylet Sanyanga acknowledged the difficult economic conditions and unstable exchange rate affecting medical aid providers.She noted that while members should be notified in advance about contribution increases, other factors like exhausted benefits and fee mismatches also contribute to shortfalls.