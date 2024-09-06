Over 4 500 learners fall pregnant in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Over 4,500 students dropped out of school last year in Zimbabwe due to pregnancy, including 150 in primary schools, according to Primary and Secondary Education Minister Edgar Moyo.Moyo revealed these statistics in Parliament after being asked by MP Mutsa Murombedzi about school dropout rates. Of the dropouts, 3,942 were from rural schools.Moyo highlighted that the ministry has implemented several measures to address the issue, including career guidance and counseling, as well as provisions in the Education Act to support pregnant girls in continuing their education.Despite these efforts, stigma remains a concern for returning students. Moyo assured that the ministry has conducted awareness campaigns to encourage reintegration of pregnant students and emphasized that the Education Amendment Act of 2020 supports their right to education.Hweva Education Trust youth officer Mazvita Madziva urged the government to strengthen measures to keep girls in school, citing the potential for education to improve future financial independence and reduce poverty.Moyo emphasized the ministry's commitment to providing technical and vocational skills through the Heritage-Based curriculum.