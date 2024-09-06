Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Over 4 500 learners fall pregnant in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2024 at 07:24hrs | Views
Over 4,500 students dropped out of school last year in Zimbabwe due to pregnancy, including 150 in primary schools, according to Primary and Secondary Education Minister Edgar Moyo. 
Moyo revealed these statistics in Parliament after being asked by MP Mutsa Murombedzi about school dropout rates. Of the dropouts, 3,942 were from rural schools.
Moyo highlighted that the ministry has implemented several measures to address the issue, including career guidance and counseling, as well as provisions in the Education Act to support pregnant girls in continuing their education. 
Despite these efforts, stigma remains a concern for returning students. Moyo assured that the ministry has conducted awareness campaigns to encourage reintegration of pregnant students and emphasized that the Education Amendment Act of 2020 supports their right to education.
Hweva Education Trust youth officer Mazvita Madziva urged the government to strengthen measures to keep girls in school, citing the potential for education to improve future financial independence and reduce poverty. 
Moyo emphasized the ministry's commitment to providing technical and vocational skills through the Heritage-Based curriculum.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

5 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

6 hrs ago | 700 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 487 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

9 hrs ago | 1939 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

9 hrs ago | 514 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

9 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

9 hrs ago | 596 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

9 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

9 hrs ago | 25 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

22 hrs ago | 209 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1593 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2010 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1103 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2320 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2758 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 433 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 469 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 554 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1015 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4389 Views