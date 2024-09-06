Mass deportation of Zimbabweans from SA expected

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government is preparing for a large-scale deportation of its nationals from South Africa, with plans already in place to ensure their smooth reintegration.Public Service Deputy Minister Mercy Dinha outlined these preparations in Parliament, noting that South Africa has increased deportations of illegal immigrants, especially Zimbabweans, amid accusations that foreigners are taking jobs from locals.To facilitate the return of these individuals, the Zimbabwean government, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration, has renovated reception and support centres in Beitbridge and Plumtree.Dinha assured that inter-ministerial committees are ready to manage the reintegration process and that the government's capability to handle returning citizens has been proven during the COVID-19 pandemic.South Africa is home to a significant number of Zimbabweans, both legal and illegal, with estimates suggesting over a million residing there.Zimbabweans have faced xenophobic attacks and discrimination, and some South African opposition parties have vowed to deport foreign nationals if they win upcoming elections.