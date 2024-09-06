'Zanufication' of Zimbabwe govt jobs gathers momentum

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF provinces are advocating for a policy that would reserve government jobs exclusively for graduates of its Chitepo School of Ideology. Provincial structures are currently holding meetings to draft resolutions for the ZANU-PF national conference, scheduled for October 22 to 27 in Bulawayo, where these resolutions will be presented. This annual conference plays a crucial role in shaping government policies.Linda Matutu, ZANU-PF's Manicaland provincial vice-chairperson, confirmed that the province is pushing for a policy requiring that only individuals trained at the Chitepo School of Ideology be considered for leadership roles within the party and government. Matutu emphasized that this would ensure that leaders are well-versed in party principles and ideologically aligned.Manicaland's ZANU-PF provincial youth chairperson, Stanley Sakupwanya, proposed that all teachers, nurses, and other government employees should undergo reorientation at the Chitepo School. He argued that current efforts to engage youth are hindered by teachers who lack proper ideological training. Sakupwanya stressed that this policy should apply to all civil servants.This push to influence government employment practices is not new for ZANU-PF. There have been previous attempts to prioritize graduates of the Border Gezi training program for public sector jobs and higher education.Obert Masaraure, leader of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Association, criticized the move as an attempt to politicize state institutions, which he claims is unconstitutional. He argued that the Zimbabwean Constitution prohibits the politicization of the civil service and denounced the indoctrination efforts as a form of "Zanufication."The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, also known as Chitepo Ideological College, is a ZANU-PF affiliated institution established shortly after Zimbabwe's independence in 1980. In April 2016, war veterans advocated for its operationalization to address perceived declines in patriotism and ideological understanding among party members. Last month, ZANU-PF organized a training workshop for mayors, councillors, and senior council officials at the college.