Son impregnates and marries biological mother

News / National

by Staff reporter

A woman in Zambia named Betty Mbereko, aged 40, has married her son, 23-year-old Farai Mbereko, after becoming pregnant with his child, further complicating their relationship.Betty, who was widowed 12 years ago, has raised Farai alone and confirmed that their affair began three years prior, ultimately leading to her pregnancy.During a village court hearing, she expressed her frustration towards societal judgment, arguing that after investing significant resources into Farai's education following her husband's death, she deserved to reap the benefits of her sacrifices.She argued that her claim to her son's affection and financial assistance renders their union justifiable and pointedly rejected the idea of marrying her late husband's younger brothers, whom she accuses of coveting her.Farai, fully supportive of their relationship, stated he was willing to pay the unpaid bride price his father had left behind. He also emphasized the need to publicly acknowledge their relationship to prevent any accusations of promiscuity directed at his mother.However, the local headman, Nathan Muputirwa, strongly opposed their union, labeling it a disgrace and a bad omen for the village. He warned the couple that deviating from traditional norms could lead to severe repercussions, including violent responses that were once common in similar cases.Acknowledging the threat of police intervention, Betty and Farai ultimately decided to leave the village rather than sever their controversial relationship.Their departure leaves unresolved questions about the legality and morality of their actions. While their future remains uncertain, the couple's choices have undeniably cast a long shadow over their community.News Chart Media