Duo nabbed for possession of giraffe meat

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2024 at 07:38hrs | Views
Two individuals from Dete in Matabeleland North province have been apprehended for violating the Parks and Wildlife Act after being discovered with giraffe meat.

Thulani Dube (28) and Smart Banda (42) admitted their guilt in court and were sentenced by a Hwange magistrate. They were given the option to pay a fine of US$200 or serve four months in prison.

The court heard that on August 24, 2024, rangers patrolling the Mtharanhaka block in the Sikumi area noticed vultures circling overhead, which aroused their suspicion. Upon investigating, they found four giraffe legs and a jaw. The rangers also observed paw prints and blood stains at the scene, which they followed to Dube's residence.

At Dube's home, they conducted a search and discovered dried giraffe meat, leading to Dube's arrest. Dube then implicated Banda, who was subsequently arrested as well.

Source - bmetro

