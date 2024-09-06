BCC considering lifting Amphitheatre ban?

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is considering lifting its ban on musical shows at the Amphitheatre, which was initially imposed in response to resident complaints about noise and the perceived lack of value compared to their contributions as ratepayers.The ban was put in place due to concerns from residents in surrounding areas about excessive noise during musical events, particularly those featuring popular artists like Winky D, Jah Prayzah, and Alick Macheso, which often ran late into the night.Recent council minutes reveal that Ward 28 Councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu argued for the removal of the ban, citing the positive economic impact of such events. Ndlovu suggested that lifting the ban could benefit the city’s economy and noted that events previously moved to the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) due to the restrictions.Ward 20 Councillor Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi supported the idea, emphasizing the need for flexibility in event timelines to maximize revenue from council venues and suggested that the ZITF's operational experience could inform a more accommodating approach by the council.In response, Director of Housing and Community Services Dictor Khumalo acknowledged that the ban was enacted due to noise and vandalism complaints from residents. He noted that the Amphitheatre's open-air setting made it challenging to manage noise levels, which are better controlled in enclosed spaces.Town Clerk Christopher Dube recommended installing a soundproofing system to address noise concerns and reduce disruptions to residents, potentially allowing for a return of musical events to the Amphitheatre.