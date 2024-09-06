2 arrested for allegedly manufacturing fake money

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two men have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit US dollar and rand currency from a house in Pretoria.Jude Yaya Oka and Evans Akor Tiku were arrested on Tuesday by the Pretoria-based Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in collaboration with the SAPS K9 unit as well as the South African Reserve Bank representatives operationalised information received from Counter & Security Intelligence, Crime Intelligence."The team descended at the premises in Silver Lakes, Pretoria. A self-storage unit was subjected to a search. This was after the two suspects were interviewed. Inside the storage were black plastic bags that the accused were busy loading into a nearby parked motor vehicle," said Hawks Capt Lloyd Ramovha.Ramovha said during the arrest law officials seized the fake money, a printer that was used to manufacture the counterfeit money, vehicle used in the commission of offence, digital safes and money-counter machines. Police also seized two machines they allegedly used to manufacture the fake money including the black powder that is usually called Black Dollar.The pair have been charged with contravention of the Currency Act and violation of the Reserve Bank Act."The accused status in the country is still being verified with Department of Home Affairs in terms of the Immigration Act, said Ramovha.They are set to appear for bail application next Tuesday at Pretoria magistrate's court.