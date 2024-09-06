Man thrashed in a dispute over a flashlight

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Nsuza village in Matabeleland North province has been arrested for allegedly attacking a passerby with a log and stealing his belongings during a dispute over a flashlight.Nortan Ncube appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza, facing charges of robbery and attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody until Friday for the continuation of his trial.During the proceedings, Ncube claimed he was not present at the scene on the day in question. "I returned to the village on April 10, 2024, and spent the next day at home with my mother. Our house is about 500 meters away from the tuckshop," he said.However, the victim, Thulani Sibanda, contested Ncube's account, asserting that he clearly recognized him. Sibanda recounted that while traveling with friends on a cart, he stopped to fix a slackened chain connecting the donkey to the cart. He turned on his flashlight, prompting Ncube, who was at the nearby tuckshop, to question him. Ncube, along with accomplices, then attacked Sibanda with a log on his forehead, causing him to fall to the ground.Sibanda claimed he overheard Ncube instructing his accomplices to stab him but managed to escape. The incident occurred on April 11, 2024, when Ncube and his accomplices confronted Sibanda at the tuckshop. Ncube allegedly struck him with a log, stole his phone and money, and fled the scene.Sibanda reported the assault to the police, leading to Ncube's arrest. He was also taken to the hospital, and a medical report was submitted as evidence in court.