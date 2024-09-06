Latest News Editor's Choice


Burnside couple surrenders US$1800 after 1 hour torture

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2024 at 14:22hrs | Views
A couple from Burnside suburb in Bulawayo endured an hour of torture at the hands of two masked and armed robbers who reportedly stole US$1800 from them.

The robbers, clad in balaclavas and dark sunglasses, were armed with an iron bar and a knife.

According to a family member who spoke to B-Metro, the attack occurred on Monday at the couple's residence.

William Rose and his wife, Laetitia, were asleep when William heard footsteps in the yard. He went outside to investigate, only to be met with a severe slap to the face.

One of the robbers then forced his way into the bedroom, where he assaulted Laetitia and demanded money.

The second robber threatened to stab William, pushing him back inside the house and into the bedroom where his wife was being held down.

The robbers tortured the couple for nearly an hour, continuing to demand cash and threatening to kill them.

Eventually, the robbers took US$1800 and fled the scene. William reported the incident to Hillside Police Station.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the attack and advised the public to avoid putting themselves at risk by leaving their homes at night.

Instead, he encouraged people to contact the neighborhood watch committee or alert community members via local WhatsApp groups.

Source - bmetro

