Man violently attacks wife, father-in-law

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Gokwe has been arrested following a violent attack on his estranged wife and her father.The incident occurred in Karikoga village when Matare Karikoga, 46, allegedly struck his wife, Mailet Chikwiko, 27, with an axe. When her father intervened to stop the assault,Karikoga reportedly attacked him as well, inflicting multiple axe wounds.The attack was reported to the police, and Midlands Police Spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.Mahoko urged the public to resolve disputes through non-violent means and seek assistance from community leaders or authorities rather than resorting to violence.Karikoga was apprehended, and authorities are calling for any additional information that might assist in the investigation.Mailet Chikwiko and her father were taken to Gokwe District Hospital and are reportedly in serious condition.