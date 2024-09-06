Slow-pace BF upgrades frustrate councillors

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) Councillors have expressed concern over the slow pace of upgrading Barbourfields Stadium to meet international standards to host international games.According to the latest council minutes, Ward 28 Councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu highlighted that other local authorities were upgrading their stadia to host international games.He argued that Bulawayo was falling behind in the upgrade process, citing the lack of refurbished media rooms as an example."Councillor N. Ndlovu (Deputy Chairperson) noted that other local authorities were upgrading their stadia in a bid to host International games."However, Bulawayo was lagging behind on upgrading as media rooms were still not refurbished. He inquired on the measures taken for Barbourfields stadium to meet the international standards for hosting international games," the minutes read in part.Ward 29 Cllr Rowen Sekete (Chairperson) inquired about the possibility of entering into Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for installing bucket seats and other facilities at the stadium.In response, the Director of Housing and Community Services Dictor Khumalo explained that renovations at the stadium had been carried out to high standards."Renovations on media rooms had been done, what remained were the bucket seats and lighting which required lots of money."Changing rooms for players were renovated, however, they were not done satisfactorily due to shortage of space," said Khumalo.He highlighted that PPPs would result in the third parties running the stadium to get their money back and this would disadvantage Council.