Phone tracker leads hubby to wife's love nest

News / National

by Staff reporter

WITH years of marriage, a spouse develops a keen sense of when something is not quite right.However, with the help of smartphones, mobile apps, or cutting-edge software like a tracker, you can now easily monitor your partner's activities without their knowledge.These devices can absorb evidence of infidelity like a sponge.This was at play when a Bulawayo man who secretly installed a tracker on his wife's phone busted her in a shower with her alleged lover at a local lodge.The "high-voltage" drama unfolded on Friday last week when the unidentified man, suspicious of his wife's activities, barged into a lodge and found her stark naked in a shower with her alleged lover.This led to a physical confrontation between the two.The husband reportedly first suspected that his wife was having an affair after accidentally reading their intimate text messages. This discovery likely fuelled his suspicions and led to his decision to track her movements using a hidden tracker.After installing a tracker device on her phone, he conducted his surveillance until he caught his wife and her alleged lover naked."Upon arrival at the lodge, he just barged into their room and caught the pair naked in the shower. He then subjected the pair to a barrage of blows and kicks. In the next scene, the man violently attacks his naked wife, dragging her across the hallway by pulling her hair. During the ensuing chaos, the boyfriend fled the room, stark naked, clutching his clothes," said a source from the lodge who requested anonymity and refused to release videos and pictures of the incident, citing concerns that it would jeopardise their business.Normalcy only returned when security guards intervened to restrain the man and prevent him from further assaulting his wife. The man reportedly phoned the wife's relatives, who arrived and took the woman home.The source said the dramatic incident also affected other couples who had booked rooms at the lodge to escape the cold temperatures that had been plaguing the city on the day in question.Commenting on the ethical implications of using phone trackers, a phone tracker specialist in Bulawayo, who preferred anonymity for professional reasons, stated that while they can offer peace of mind in certain situations, such as emergencies or when a loved one is lost, it's important to consider the potential negative consequences."As someone who specialises in phone tracking technology, I've seen first-hand the benefits and drawbacks of using these devices. While they can offer peace of mind in certain situations, it's crucial to consider the ethical implications and potential consequences."As an advantage in case of emergencies or if your loved one is lost, a tracker can provide invaluable information about their location. Turning to the disadvantages of tracking someone's location without their consent is a significant breach of privacy and can erode trust. If a tracker is used to monitor or control a partner, it can lead to serious relationship problems."In some jurisdictions, tracking someone without their consent can be illegal. It's important to have open and honest communication with your partner if you're considering using a tracker. If you're concerned about their safety or well-being, discuss your concerns directly and explore alternative solutions together," the specialist explained.