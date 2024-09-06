Latest News Editor's Choice


Man jailed for using spy camera to catch cheating wife

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2024 at 07:57hrs | Views
A Taiwan court of law sentenced a man to three months in prison for invading his adulterous wife's privacy by installing hidden cameras around their home.

Chinese media recently reported the unusual story of a Taiwanese man surnamed Fan who managed to land himself behind bars for daring to expose his wife's cheating by installing cameras around their home.

The couple had reportedly been married for several years and had two young children in 2022 when  Fan began suspecting that his spouse was having an affair.

He installed a camera under the piano in the living room of the family home and another one next to the computer in the master bedroom. About two weeks later, the cameras caught Fan's wife and a mystery man having an intimate relations in the family home, footage that the husband later used as grounds for a divorce.

In February 2022, Fan invited his wife and her lawyer to divorce negotiations, but they were unable to reach an agreement, so Fan filed a civil lawsuit against his spouse for civil damages.

Little did he know that his wife had an ace up her sleeve. The woman went to a local police station and accused her husband of invading her privacy by installing hidden cameras around their home without her consent.

Fan's wife eventually filed a lawsuit against him, and his excuse of having installed the cameras out of worry for his children who often complained that their mother spent an unusually long time in the bathroom didn't sit very well with the judge.

At the end of last year, the Taoyuan Court sentenced Fan to three months in prison for secretly filming other people's private activities without their consent and without a valid reason.

The Taiwanese man appealed the decision, but the Taoyuan High Court recently rejected his appeal and upheld the original verdict.  Fan now has to spend three months behind bars for catching his wife cheating in their family's home.

This strange case sparked a heated debate on Taiwanese and Chinese social media regarding the boundaries between privacy and collecting evidence of adultery, as well as the impact of modern technology on family-related issues.


Source - sleekjamaica

