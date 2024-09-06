Trey Nyoni called up to England's U/18 squad again

News / National

by Staff reporter

ENGLAND based Liverpool Football Club starlet Trey Nyoni has been called up to England's Under 18 squad ahead of the Lafarge International Tournament in France.Nyoni, who also qualifies to play for Zimbabwe's Warriors, has become a regular for the Young Lions since his Under 16 debut against Italy.With calls growing that Nyoni be considered for the Warriors central attacking role in midfield, the attention he has received from England might just be enough for him to put those pleas on hold."The Young Lions will head to France to take on their hosts as well as Portugal and Switzerland in a four-team event," reads a statement by England's Football Association."The first match against the Portuguese will take place at the Beaublanc Stadium on Wednesday September 4 (2pm BST) before the Switzerland game at the same venue two days later (2pm BST). The clash with France will take place on Sunday September 8 (5pm BST), again in the same stadium in Limoges."Nyoni was part of the Liverpool side that spent weeks in this year's pre-season camp in America following his introduction by former gaffer Jurgen Klopp last season. A Leicester City Academy graduate, Nyoni is one of the most highly rated future stars of the game.For Zimbabwe, Nyoni forms part of the country's growing list of potential stars in European and other better placed leagues.