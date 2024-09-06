Ntando van Moyo gig

News / National

by Staff reporter

Finally, it's happening!After disappointing fans with a postponed event, renowned comedian Ntando Van Moyo (pictured) is poised to make a grand comeback with a solo performance on 28 September. The highly anticipated show, titled "Does It Really Matter," was originally scheduled for 12 August but was delayed due to a lack of a suitable venue. Now, it will take place at the National Gallery in Bulawayo, as part of the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo running from 23 to 28 September.Van Moyo expressed gratitude to his dedicated fans for their patience during the venue search and used the delay to perfect his performance. "The postponement was necessary to secure an ideal venue, and the Gallery has proven to be perfect for hosting events of this nature. Partnering with Intwasa adds significant value to the festival, and we're excited to be part of such a prominent celebration," he said.After focusing on promoting emerging comedians through his club's academy in recent years, Moyo is eager to return to the spotlight with his solo act. He promises a dynamic performance addressing various themes, including politics, sports, and economics. "It's been seven years since my last solo show, and I felt it was time to reconnect with my audience. The show will be a one-man act with Sipho Mercent Nyathi as the master of ceremonies. The name 'Does It Really Matter?' reflects the recurring themes in current events and personal experiences," he explained.Founder of the Umahlekisa comedy club, Moyo promises an elevated experience with improved international appeal, audience engagement, and staging. "This show will break new ground with its international flair and integration of culinary arts. We want our audience to enjoy great food and drinks while laughing their hearts out," he added.