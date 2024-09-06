Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ntando van Moyo gig

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | Views
Finally, it's happening!

After disappointing fans with a postponed event, renowned comedian Ntando Van Moyo (pictured) is poised to make a grand comeback with a solo performance on 28 September. The highly anticipated show, titled "Does It Really Matter," was originally scheduled for 12 August but was delayed due to a lack of a suitable venue. Now, it will take place at the National Gallery in Bulawayo, as part of the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo running from 23 to 28 September.

Van Moyo expressed gratitude to his dedicated fans for their patience during the venue search and used the delay to perfect his performance. "The postponement was necessary to secure an ideal venue, and the Gallery has proven to be perfect for hosting events of this nature. Partnering with Intwasa adds significant value to the festival, and we're excited to be part of such a prominent celebration," he said.

After focusing on promoting emerging comedians through his club's academy in recent years, Moyo is eager to return to the spotlight with his solo act. He promises a dynamic performance addressing various themes, including politics, sports, and economics. "It's been seven years since my last solo show, and I felt it was time to reconnect with my audience. The show will be a one-man act with Sipho Mercent Nyathi as the master of ceremonies. The name 'Does It Really Matter?' reflects the recurring themes in current events and personal experiences," he explained.

Founder of the Umahlekisa comedy club, Moyo promises an elevated experience with improved international appeal, audience engagement, and staging. "This show will break new ground with its international flair and integration of culinary arts. We want our audience to enjoy great food and drinks while laughing their hearts out," he added.



Source - bmetro

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

4 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

5 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

6 hrs ago | 271 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

6 hrs ago | 730 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 100 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

7 hrs ago | 369 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 513 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

9 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

9 hrs ago | 2029 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

9 hrs ago | 546 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

9 hrs ago | 614 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

9 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

9 hrs ago | 26 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

9 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

23 hrs ago | 210 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1594 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2019 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1105 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2327 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2766 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 434 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 469 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 558 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1027 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4457 Views