Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Villagers up in arms with village head

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | Views
Villagers in Malole B, Chetumbu area, Insiza District, Matabeleland South Province, are urgently seeking assistance due to alleged abuse by their village head, Anton Msimanga. Appointed in 2016 by the late Senior Chief Mafu, Msimanga's tenure has been marked by controversy, with villagers accusing him of abuse of power, intimidation, and forced relocations.

According to the villagers, Msimanga has used violence and threats to control them, often assaulting those who question or defy him. They claim he has forced some residents to give up their homes and allocated land unfairly, allegedly to individuals who favor him.

Villagers have made several petitions to Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu and Headman Nhlokotshane Mafu, seeking intervention to address the issue. They describe ongoing fear and violence, including physical assaults and verbal abuse. Despite their efforts to raise the matter, including a recent petition to Headman Nhlokotshane, they feel their concerns have not been adequately addressed.

Some villagers have obtained court protection orders against Msimanga due to his repeated abuse. Trust Malunga, a village secretary, and Micheck Mangena, the committee chairman, both express frustration with Msimanga's unilateral decisions and the lack of a fully functioning village committee.

Msimanga has denied all allegations, calling them false and asserting that he is being misrepresented. Headman Nhlokotshane has acknowledged receiving the petitions and promised to address the situation within two months. Chief Mafu has referred the issue to Headman Nhlokotshane for resolution.

Source - bmetro

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

3 hrs ago | 576 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

5 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

6 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 490 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

9 hrs ago | 1958 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

9 hrs ago | 518 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

9 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

9 hrs ago | 166 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

9 hrs ago | 600 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

9 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

9 hrs ago | 137 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 48 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

9 hrs ago | 25 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

22 hrs ago | 209 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1593 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2011 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1104 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2323 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2758 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 434 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 469 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 555 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1015 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4406 Views