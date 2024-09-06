Villagers up in arms with village head

News / National

by Staff reporter

Villagers in Malole B, Chetumbu area, Insiza District, Matabeleland South Province, are urgently seeking assistance due to alleged abuse by their village head, Anton Msimanga. Appointed in 2016 by the late Senior Chief Mafu, Msimanga's tenure has been marked by controversy, with villagers accusing him of abuse of power, intimidation, and forced relocations.According to the villagers, Msimanga has used violence and threats to control them, often assaulting those who question or defy him. They claim he has forced some residents to give up their homes and allocated land unfairly, allegedly to individuals who favor him.Villagers have made several petitions to Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu and Headman Nhlokotshane Mafu, seeking intervention to address the issue. They describe ongoing fear and violence, including physical assaults and verbal abuse. Despite their efforts to raise the matter, including a recent petition to Headman Nhlokotshane, they feel their concerns have not been adequately addressed.Some villagers have obtained court protection orders against Msimanga due to his repeated abuse. Trust Malunga, a village secretary, and Micheck Mangena, the committee chairman, both express frustration with Msimanga's unilateral decisions and the lack of a fully functioning village committee.Msimanga has denied all allegations, calling them false and asserting that he is being misrepresented. Headman Nhlokotshane has acknowledged receiving the petitions and promised to address the situation within two months. Chief Mafu has referred the issue to Headman Nhlokotshane for resolution.