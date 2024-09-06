Khama Billiat's jersey sales smash records

News / National

by Staff reporter

Khama Billiat's jersey sales have set new records in Zimbabwe, generating an impressive R2.1 million for his club, Yadah FC. This extraordinary amount highlights the former Kaizer Chiefs star's considerable popularity and impact both on and off the field.Billiat's move to Yadah FC, orchestrated by club founder Prophet Walter Magaya, has proven to be a strategic success. The US$20,000 signing fee for Billiat was quickly recouped, as his jersey sales brought in an astonishing US$120,000 (R2.1 million).Businessmen from Harare, top gold dealers, and members of PHD Ministries based abroad were eager to buy his sought-after jersey, making this transfer a financial boon for the club.However, the most notable aspect of this success is how Prophet Magaya has chosen to utilize the proceeds. Rather than benefiting personally, he redirected the funds into women's football.The Heart Group of Companies, founded by Magaya, has used the money to sponsor the Women's Super League, now renamed the Heart League. This league, which had been without sponsorship for ten years, has received a total sponsorship of $320,000 (R5.6 million), covering the remainder of the season.Magaya's investment in Billiat has not only transformed Zimbabwean football but also significantly supported women's football. As a prospective candidate for the next Zimbabwe Football Association president, Magaya has received endorsements from figures like Amakhosi legend Willard Katsande and former AmaZulu FC captain Tapuwa Kapini.Magaya shared with FARPost that bringing Billiat to Yadah FC was a calculated move."I advised the club's leadership to sign Billiat not just for league success but for the broader impact. The jersey sales have not only repaid the investment but also supported women's football, which is crucial for the girl child."He added, "We decided to invest the $120,000 from jersey sales into the women's league, increasing the total sponsorship to $320,000, thanks to additional funds we had set aside to support women's football since the start of the season."