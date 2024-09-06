Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean scientists discover of Alzheimer's, melanoma cancer cure

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2024 at 13:09hrs | Views
Zimbabwean scientists on Thursday said they have discovered a cure for Alzheimer's disease, and also announced that they have developed a groundbreaking treatment for melanoma, a skin cancer.

Professor Simon Mukwembi, the lead scientist on the project, said through a computer system they are calling Rutava, they have discovered a chemical compound which targets only malignant cancer cells and does not interfere with healthy cells in the human body, raising hopes of a cure for all cancers.

The research, conducted with support from the University of Witwatersrand and the University of Johannesburg in South Africa, was limited to the treatment of melanoma and Alzheimer's, he said.

He told journalists at a news conference in Harare: "The good thing that Rutava does is you can recalibrate it for other diseases. So, for the cancer, we've got quite a number of cancers, right? What we have worked on right now is melanoma skin cancer. But of course, we can extend out to sort out all the other cancers without difficulty because we now have the innovative technology.

"… We also developed, using the Rutava, a cure for Alzheimer's disease."

There are over 55 million people worldwide living with Alzheimer's, the most common type of dementia. This number is projected to almost double every 20 years, reaching 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050. Much of the increase will be in developing countries.

While melanoma is not the most virulent of cancers, an estimated 330,000 new cases were diagnosed worldwide in 2022 and almost 60,000 people died from the disease.

Prof Mukwembi said Rutava was a "digital technology based on artificial intelligence, machine learning and mathematical formula."

He said the technology would short-circuit the time lag between discovery and the development of a drug from several years to just months.

He added: "I'm pleased to say we used Rutava to discover drugs for treatment of different diseases. First there is cancer. We've got a compound that can target only cancerous cells in the human body.

"Currently, the difficulty is that the available cancer drugs target both the cancerous cells and the healthy normal cells. Rutava only targets the cancerous cells. About 10 million people died of cancer in 2020 and the same number in 2023. So you can see the market for the cancer drug is huge the world over."

Prof Mukwembi, who is the chairman of the Harare Institute of Public Health (HIPH), was flanked by the institute's principal Dr Amos Marume and its registrar Dr Isaac Mutingwende.

Prof Mukwembi said while they were confident that their technology had made it possible to cure cancer and Alzheimer's, they still needed to subject their findings to clinical trials.

"It's virtually automatic (Rutava), and it keeps improving the parameters, it keeps improving each time you use it. Because when you are analysing a dataset of a lot of molecules, you are also training the algorithm to be much better the next time," Prof Mukwembi said.

"Averagely, the traditional drug discovery process would take you 15 years and maybe US$3 billion for just one compound. Our technology is disruptive in that it greatly makes it much, much possible for the Global South to be able to turn itself into a pharmaceutical giant of the world because it's cheaper in terms of time.

"The technology will take just a few months to run through just the screening of a molecule, up to formulation studies and clinical trials. So, it does help in all those. Turning 15 years to a year, this shows it's disruptive technology in the pharmaceutical value chain."

Other scientists working on the project are Dr Eloise van der Merwe, Prof Farai Nyabadza, Professor Yasien Sayed, Professor Betsie Jonck, Professor Eunice Mphako-Banda, Dr Ronnie Maartens, Moster Zhangazha, Neo Padi, and Thabelo Mulenga.

Dr Marume said while their discovery would be patented, their share of future profits would be diluted because they needed funding to develop the drugs and treatments."

"To get to a drug, it requires money. The clinical trials would require to be funded. So that's where some people will then probably end up co-owning the patent, because they will have supported those elements which are important," he said.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

4 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

5 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

6 hrs ago | 271 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

6 hrs ago | 731 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 100 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

7 hrs ago | 369 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 514 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

9 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

9 hrs ago | 2033 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

9 hrs ago | 546 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

9 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

9 hrs ago | 27 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

9 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

23 hrs ago | 210 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1594 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2019 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1105 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2327 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2766 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 434 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 469 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 558 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1027 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4457 Views