Zimbabwe prepares for migrant influx from South Africa

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2024 at 14:04hrs | Views
The government is preparing to receive thousands of Zimbabweans living illegally in South Africa, who are expected to be deported from the neighboring country.

South Africa has ramped up deportation efforts, especially targeting Zimbabweans, amid concerns from locals about job competition and rising crime rates.

In response to written questions from legislators during a parliamentary session on Wednesday, Public Service and Social Welfare Minister Maruva Mercy Dinha addressed the government’s plans for returning Zimbabweans:

"The government of Zimbabwe, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration, has set the groundwork to receive migrants in anticipation of the return of Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) non-holders from South Africa.

"There are inter-ministerial committees in place that will be activated to manage the anticipated return of our citizens.

"My ministry is finalizing renovations at the Beitbridge and Plumtree reception and support centres, where returnees will be received and reintegrated into their original communities.

"Our capability to handle large numbers of returning citizens is proven by our successful reception and reintegration of hundreds of thousands of returnees during the COVID-19 pandemic."

South Africa is home to millions of African migrants, with a large number being undocumented Zimbabweans.

Approximately 178,000 Zimbabwean nationals currently live in South Africa under the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), which is set to expire on November 29, 2025.

ZEP holders are not eligible for permanent residence, and the permits are non-renewable, raising concerns that many may face deportation once their permits expire.

Source - pindula

