Mnangagwa, Tshabangu parties to share ZiG 70 million

Zanu-PF and CCC will share ZWG 70 million under the Political Parties Finance Act, which provides financial support to political parties in Zimbabwe.Zanu-PF is set to receive ZWG 47.9 million, while the CCC will be allocated ZWG 22.1 million. The distribution is based on each party’s performance in the most recent election, with funding calculated according to the percentage of votes they secured.To qualify for this funding, parties must have received at least 5% of the total votes cast. Sengezo Tshabangu, CCC’s self-declared interim secretary-general and opposition leader in Parliament, is expected to receive the funds on behalf of the CCC, as he is the only opposition figure officially recognized by the State for nominating or recalling representatives.The disbursement was announced by Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi on Friday, September 6, through General Notice 1377 of 2024. The notice states:“In terms of section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act [Chapter 2:11], the total amount payable to political parties for the year 2024 is seventy million ZWG. Of this, ZANU PF will receive ZWG 47,883,500, representing 68.4% of the votes cast, and CCC will receive ZWG 22,116,500, representing 31.6% of the votes cast."