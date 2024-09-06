3 dead in head-on collision

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed a fatal road accident that took place on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at around 6:00 AM along the Harare-Masvingo road, near the 217 km peg.According to the police, a UD truck carrying three passengers swerved into the lane of an oncoming Freightliner truck, which also had three passengers on board, leading to a head-on collision.Tragically, three people lost their lives in the crash. Their bodies were taken to Mvuma District Hospital for post-mortem examinations.Two others were injured and are receiving treatment at the same hospital.