Zimbabwean man arrested for raping a goat

A 28-year-old man from Kadoma, Edward Chitivha, appeared before the Kadoma Magistrates' Court facing charges of bestiality.Chitivha, a resident of Tolrose Compound, is accused of sexually assaulting a goat belonging to Isheunesu Shangudze, a 40-year-old from plot 9 Blagdon Farm, Eiffel Flats.On the night of September 12, Shangudze had penned his five goats. Chitivha allegedly entered the pen during the night, removed his clothes, and placed them on the ground. He then tied the legs of a white she-goat to a pole and proceeded to violate the animal.Shangudze, awakened by the goat's distress, went to investigate. Upon hearing him approach, Chitivha fled, leaving his clothes behind.A police report was filed, leading to Chitivha's arrest. He has been remanded in custody until September 17, 2024.In Zimbabwe, bestiality is criminalized under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23], with Section 74 defining it as any sexual act between a human and an animal. Those found guilty face a fine of up to level fourteen or imprisonment for up to one year, or both.