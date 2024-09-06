Zera urges motorists to sue contaminated fuel retailers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Motorists whose vehicles were damaged by contaminated fuel from blacklisted service stations may have legal grounds for compensation, according to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera).Zera recently fined 13 companies for selling substandard fuel, including Knars Petroleum, Rubel Energy, AA Fuels, Elima, and others across various locations in Zimbabwe. The contaminated fuel did not meet Zera’s quality standards.Zera's CEO, Edington Mazambani, advised motorists to report any suspected contamination to both the service station and Zera for testing. He confirmed that legal action can be taken against the guilty fuel operators. One of the companies, Elima Ruwa, had its licence revoked.Although there have been no reports of contaminated imported fuel, motorists are calling for regular updates on blacklisted dealers to ensure fuel safety. Zera has not yet disclosed the quantity of contaminated fuel detected.