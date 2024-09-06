Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 miners murdered in Esigodini

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2024 at 14:55hrs | Views
Two illegal miners were murdered on a farm in Esigodini while searching for gold at a panning site. One of the victims has been identified as 50-year-old Bulisani Ncube, while the other remains unidentified.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi reported that the investigation is ongoing, and the police are seeking information to help solve the case.

"Police in Bulawayo are requesting any information that could aid the investigation into a murder that occurred at Springvale Farm, Esigodini, on September 5, 2024," Nyathi said. "The victims, Bulisani Ncube, aged 50, and an unidentified male, were attacked by unknown suspects who used machetes, axes, and logs to assault them."

The victims were taken to Esigodini District Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.

Source - the herald

