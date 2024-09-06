Zimbabwe military clean-up Bulawayo

News / National

On Friday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), the Zimbabwe Prisons Correctional Services (ZPCS), and the Hope for a Child in Christ (HOCIC) participated in the National Clean-Up Day held in Bulawayo.This initiative is part of a tradition established by President Mnangagwa, who launched the program in December 2018. The initiative encourages citizens to clean their surroundings from 8 am to 10 am on the first Friday of each month.Approximately 100 personnel were involved in the clean-up along Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue, near the Highlanders Flea Market, to honor the President's decree that the first Friday of each month be designated as National Clean-Up Day.Environmental concerns about waste and litter highlight their impact on global temperature control, as greenhouse gases are emitted from plastic waste. Plastics can also physically harm wildlife, contaminate ecosystems with hazardous chemicals, and disrupt important biological processes like carbon sequestration.During the event, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) provincial manager Mrs. Sitshengisiwe Ndlovu urged all stakeholders and vendors from the Highlanders Flea Market to actively engage in keeping the environment clean and to make cleanliness a daily habit."By participating in the clean-up while wearing our uniforms, we aim to inspire citizens to regularly clean their environments," Mrs. Ndlovu said. She emphasized that this month focuses on raising awareness about maintaining a litter-free environment."We need to be a society that is zero-tolerant to litter, not just in urban areas but in every aspect of our lives, including our homes," she added.