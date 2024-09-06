Kwaito legend Mapaputsi has died

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kwaito singer Mapaputsi has died.His manager Busi Kunene confirmed the news with TshisaLIVE. Mapaputsi died on Thursday night."He has passed on. We'll issue a press statement and we'll host a media briefing in due course," she said.Real name Sandile Ngwenya, and popularly known for his hit single Izinja, Mapaputsi was ill for more than a year.A close friend, who did not want to be named told TshisaLIVE Mapaputsi was showing signs of recovery after months of suffering with his health."He was showing signs of improvement but I guess he had given up. He was in pain. He was looking forward to bookings for the festive season", said the friend.Another friend, who also didn't want to be named, said: "We are heartbroken by the news. We thought it was a hoax but we've seen it's true. uMnganami (my Friend) is no more, he lost the fight of recovery".Last month, TshisaLIVE reported Mapaputsi said he was not bedridden.Mapaputsi posted a video on his WhatsApp status in which he refuted the claims.He said: "Baphi laba, baphi laba…bathi ubani osembhedeni? (Where are they, where are they…they say I'm bedridden?) Angizwanga…mina ngise Durban mos, awufuna uku'booker book see you soon (Excuse me…I'm in Durban, if you want to book, book see you soon), I'm in Durban having a good time. Baphi laba banxamba amanga ngise Durban, indaba yabo okuthi family family umuntu ulele phansi I don't know (Where are they, they are lying about me, I'm in Durban, their news about family saying I'm bedridden I don't know)".