Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teacher arrested while trying to convert ZiG to US$

by Staff reporter
06 Sep 2024 at 17:14hrs | Views
Albert Nyambara, a teacher from Marondera who was arrested for attempting to convert his local currency, ZiG, salary into United States dollars, has been summoned to appear at the Marondera Magistrates' Courts on 23 September 2024, according to the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ).

Zimbabwe operates a multi-currency system, allowing transactions in several legal tender currencies. The US dollar is the dominant currency, representing over 70% of transactions in the country.

ARTUZ commented: "Zimbabwe's multi-currency system, which will remain in effect until 2030, permits transactions in various currencies. This teacher faces repercussions for preferring one currency over another within the same system.

"In August 2024, the RBZ reported that USD accounted for 70% of all transactions. However, the government does not accept ZiG for services like passports, nor do fuel traders. While USD is often favored by those in power, ordinary workers are forced to use ZiG.

"This disparity penalizes the working class and benefits politically connected individuals. It is unacceptable and must end. The working people must unite and demand FreedomNow."



Source - online

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

5 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

6 hrs ago | 274 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

6 hrs ago | 732 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 100 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

7 hrs ago | 369 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 517 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

9 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

9 hrs ago | 2043 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

9 hrs ago | 548 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

9 hrs ago | 174 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

9 hrs ago | 623 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

9 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

9 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

9 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

9 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

9 hrs ago | 27 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

9 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

9 hrs ago | 69 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

23 hrs ago | 210 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1595 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 2019 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1105 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2329 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2767 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 434 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 469 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 558 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1029 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4466 Views