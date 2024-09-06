Teacher arrested while trying to convert ZiG to US$

News / National

by Staff reporter

Albert Nyambara, a teacher from Marondera who was arrested for attempting to convert his local currency, ZiG, salary into United States dollars, has been summoned to appear at the Marondera Magistrates' Courts on 23 September 2024, according to the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ).Zimbabwe operates a multi-currency system, allowing transactions in several legal tender currencies. The US dollar is the dominant currency, representing over 70% of transactions in the country.ARTUZ commented: "Zimbabwe's multi-currency system, which will remain in effect until 2030, permits transactions in various currencies. This teacher faces repercussions for preferring one currency over another within the same system."In August 2024, the RBZ reported that USD accounted for 70% of all transactions. However, the government does not accept ZiG for services like passports, nor do fuel traders. While USD is often favored by those in power, ordinary workers are forced to use ZiG."This disparity penalizes the working class and benefits politically connected individuals. It is unacceptable and must end. The working people must unite and demand FreedomNow."