High Court frees Dubeko Sibanda on $300 bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

High Court judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero today granted bail to former Binga North MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda, ending his three-week pre-trial detention. Sibanda was released on a US$300 bail.Sibanda had been arrested in Beitbridge in mid-August 2024, just one day after the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit concluded. He was later transferred to Harare Central Police Station and brought before the Harare Magistrate’s Court, where Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa denied his initial bail request.Sibanda faced charges of inciting public violence, with the state accusing him of posting on his X account: "Unless the SADC creates a platform where the heads of State will engage Zimbabweans on the SEOM [SADC Electoral Observer Mission] report and other issues, we will create a platform to meet with them on the streets of Harare."Justice Chikowero, in his ruling, found that Magistrate Gofa had erred in denying bail. As part of the bail conditions, Sibanda was ordered to deposit US$300 or its equivalent in local currency, avoid interfering with state witnesses, and continue residing at his registered address.He was represented by Alec Muchadehama of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).