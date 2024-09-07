Mnangagwa told to remain in power beyond 2028

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF members from Matabeleland South have voiced their support for extending President Mnangagwa’s leadership beyond 2028 to ensure the success of Vision 2030. During a provincial coordinating committee meeting, districts and party structures presented recommendations that will be submitted at the upcoming 21st National People's Conference in Bulawayo next month.A key proposal is to amend the Constitution to allow Mnangagwa to continue in office beyond the usual five-year term. The provincial leadership expressed confidence in Mnangagwa, praising the development initiatives achieved under the Second Republic.Additionally, the province recommended declaring July 1 as a public holiday in honor of the late revolutionary leader Dr. Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo. They also suggested decentralizing the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology programs to district levels.Resolutions were presented across key areas including party leadership, infrastructure, youth and women’s empowerment, war veterans' affairs, and climate change. The province also formally congratulated Mnangagwa on his appointment as SADC chairperson.Provincial chairman Mangaliso Ndlovu highlighted that inter-district meetings captured the people's views, with the resolution for Mnangagwa's continued leadership reflecting the popular will. Ndlovu emphasized that the upcoming conference is an opportunity for the party to evaluate its progress and address gaps.ZANU-PF Politburo member Richard Ndlovu commended the province for crafting well-thought-out resolutions, noting that endorsing Mnangagwa is essential for the country's development. He pointed to projects like the modernization of Beitbridge Border Post as examples of Mnangagwa's leadership.The province also called for compulsory attendance at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology and for accelerated infrastructure development, including schools, clinics, roads, and bridges.