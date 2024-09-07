Mnangagwa returns from Beijing

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has returned to Zimbabwe, landing at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after attending the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing, China.The summit, held under the theme "Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future," focused on deepening collaboration between China and African nations.While at the summit, President Mnangagwa engaged with African leaders and Chinese officials, discussing opportunities for investment, trade, and infrastructure development.FOCAC serves as a vital platform for African countries to strengthen their ties with China, a key development partner across the continent. President Mnangagwa's return signals Zimbabwe's ongoing efforts to strengthen its economic relationship with China, which has been instrumental in sectors such as mining, agriculture, and energy.As Zimbabwe continues to face economic challenges, the outcomes of this summit are expected to play an important role in shaping its future development strategies.