Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Starlink Goes Live in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
07 Sep 2024 at 10:05hrs | Views
The company officially turned on service in Zimbabwe just before midnight, Friday 6 September 2024. It's a big cheer from many areas in the country as many have awaited this moment for some time. The Starlink Map now includes Zimbabwe as being 'Available Now' just a few days after our western neighbours Botswana also went live.

Users in Zimbabwe can expect download speeds of up to 200Mbps, something we've just been seeing recently as local internet providers started waking up to the threat.

It's been a grilling week if you've been watching the news around Starlink in Zimbabwe as we've waited for it to go live since Sunday 1 September 2024. A whole week later and Starlink has finally turned on our tea-pot country as Zimbabweans eagerly awaited cheaper internet.

Earlier this week I made some indications as to the pricing of the various Starlink services but this evening the Starlink website has updated showing us the exact prices that Zimbabweans will pay for the service and the kit.

As we celebrate and come to terms with the new and exciting times, here's a look at the pricing that reflects on the Starlink website.

Hardware: Standard US$350

The Standard Kit is the version that users get for 'personal use'. Starlink issue this for those who will be using the kit at their place of residence and not as a heavy user.

At this juncture it is unknown whether the satellite internet provider will roll out the Generation 2 or the Generation 3 as though the prices have been updated on the website right now, Starlink are not showing what exact version of their kits will be rolling out.

Service: Residential US$50/month

While it is not explicit in showing what service this is, based on my experience, this is the Residential package. This package is what one will need in order to access the service at a fixed place and no more than 5km from this location (treat it as 3km, as a 'just in case') without needing to change their address, transfer their kit and/or the package they'd be on.

At $50 this is exactly the pricing we'd guessed it to be when we put out our predictions.

Shipping and Handling US$23

Starlink ships/delivers the device 'to your doorstep', at least they do in Zambia and Malawi. This fee in those countries is for DHL, who they've probably partnered with as their courier of choice.

Usually what will happen is Starlink will warehouse their kits in bond in the country. This means that they'd probably store it at the airport or somewhere convenient, and ‘in bond' means that they will not import them and pay duties, but keep them housed waiting for a paying client needing delivery.

DHL is renowned for adding some fee (usually $50) to your invoice as a handling charge but it's pleasing to note that in the case of Starlink your maximum exposure to DHL will be $23.

Expect the kit to be delivered to your house/place of residence/address you put, though in certain cases they will ask you to collect from a collection point in your city near you.

I'll add this here and just put it on record that Starlink at this point have neither stated, nor shown, who their courier partner will be delivering their devices. This information will follow in due course.

Deposit: US$50

Previously when I reserved my device the deposit needed was US$9. This was just a few days ago. Some people note that in the ‘early days' they were made to pay a deposit of US$99.

Regardless of the deposit fee you're paid or will pay now, you will now be required to pay the balance to make it a total of US350.

Interesting Things To Note

Starlink shows the Starlink Mini kit on their site, though it is not clickable, at US$200. This is a great price as in other markets they go for as much as US$600. I'll definitely follow its availability as this kit will definitely give Econet's SmartBiz a run for its money.

Starlink Quote in USD

This is very interesting and I'm sure they've done their homework on Zimbabwe, but also, they've been exposed in other regional markets like Zambia, Nigeria and Malawi having unstable currencies. Pricing in a local currency will see the price locked at some figure in ZWG and then a daily/an instantaneous conversion would take place and deducting accordingly. Starlink also will need regulatory approval in order to increase their service fee and see what safeguards them is that they are pricing in USD!

Capacity Status

We've all become used to the age-old excuse from some local internet providers who would tell us either their base stations are full or that there is no capacity in one's area at the moment.

Starlink are no different in this regard and issue a notice at the point of purchase advising you that they are at capacity in your area and do not ship the device until they have provided/upgraded the infrastructure in your area that will allow you to connect to the internet.


Source - TechZim

Must Read

Late businesswoman's family pushed for top lawyer's arrest

3 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mukanya claims Zanu-PF stole his land

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Shops dump ZiG official rate for two-tier pricing system

4 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Zanu-PF councilors snub residents meeting

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Councilors threaten executive with arrest

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Lucky Montana did not employ Mthimkhulu at PRASA

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Diaspora community form Funeral and repatriation service fund

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

'2008 xenophobic attacks in SA were orchestrated by Zimbabwe's opposition'

6 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe avocado producers to join SA exporters in China shipments

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

India sends food aid to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

INNSCOR GMO's saga draws fire from activists

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Fastjet to ramp up flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

BCC consider 2 000-metre drilling rigs to exploit aquifer under the city

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mzilikazi Day celebrations bring Bulawayo to a standstill

8 hrs ago | 1796 Views

The abuse of power in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe wastes 20% of supplied electricity

8 hrs ago | 488 Views

Warriors brace for Indomitable Lions

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chitungwiza awaits govt signal on Magaya project

8 hrs ago | 160 Views

Court orders demolition of illegal rural clinic

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Settler leads King Mzilikazi commemorations

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Wives fight over sex timetable

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

Cop threatens to kill wife, child

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bubi villagers petition Masuka, Zinwa over bills

8 hrs ago | 39 Views

Bulilima villagers flee homes in fear of elephant attacks

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo members are superior to ministers

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe needs $1.6bn to lift crop output after El Nino induced drought

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

Harare, ZOU forge degrees partnership

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

'West seeks to regain control of Zimbabwe's levers of power'

8 hrs ago | 83 Views

King Mzilikazi preserved his heritage

8 hrs ago | 49 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 46 Views

Fuel price decrease brings welcome relief to SA consumers

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government engages BCC over water in schools

9 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa extends road rehab

9 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ephraim Mwale to be buried in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe govt to process 1 000 title deeds per day

9 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach wary of Cameroon

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe's CAAZ licenses 400 drone pilots

9 hrs ago | 24 Views

China is helping Zimbabwe to modernise

9 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe bus operators urged to step up after kombi ban

9 hrs ago | 64 Views

WATCH: Gweru Artiste Nathan Kajeke Releases Debut Music Video

22 hrs ago | 209 Views

Teenager burns former employer's car over salary

07 Sep 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1592 Views

What Zimbabweans need to know about Starlink, and how to order

07 Sep 2024 at 16:08hrs | 1998 Views

Gwanda magistrate detained for demanding US$3,000 bribe

07 Sep 2024 at 16:06hrs | 1102 Views

Starlink goes live in Zimbabwe, unlimited internet price at $50 per month

07 Sep 2024 at 16:02hrs | 2309 Views

Ndebeles commemorate Mzilikazi Day

07 Sep 2024 at 15:53hrs | 2743 Views

8 Harare councillors in trouble over abuse of office

07 Sep 2024 at 15:41hrs | 432 Views

New Bill to professionalise Zimbabwe teaching sector

07 Sep 2024 at 15:38hrs | 467 Views

Chivayo mocks Chimombe, Mpofu

07 Sep 2024 at 15:21hrs | 551 Views

15 Zimbabweans who died in SA bus accident named

07 Sep 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1006 Views

'Chivayo, MIF wanted 50% stake in Starlink deal'

07 Sep 2024 at 15:16hrs | 4289 Views